The Standard

Fire Management Victoria staff Darren Shiell and Ian Westhorpe receive National Medal

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:16am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEROES: Ian Westhorpe and Darren Shiell have won national medals for long service as emergency responders. Picture: Anthony Brady

In 2015 Warrnambool's Darren Shiell and Ian Westhorpe battled Canadian wildfires side-by-side - and now the pair have been awarded for their long-standing careers in emergency response.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.