South-west community members to take icy plunge to raise funds for MND

A group of brave south-west residents will be praying for a change in weather conditions on Monday.
The Junction Hotel in Allansford is hosting a Big Freeze event to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.
Advertisement
Jordy Muller, who is helping to organise the event with hotel owner Diana McLean, said about 20 people had already been nominated to take a plunge in a dunking machine to raise funds.
"David Neitz reached out as his brewery Brewmanity is working with venues to fundraise in conjunction with his good friend Neale Daniher on behalf of Fight MND," Mr Muller said.
He said nominations were still continuing to trickle in.
Amongst the nominees are coaches and players from the Allansford Football Netball Club and staff member Nick Wormald.
"Once they have all had their turn, anyone else is more than welcome to have a go," Mr Muller said.
"We will be selling off the balls so people can pay to try and dunk their faves."
Mr Muller said the day, which kicks off at noon, would be a great family outing.
There will be a barbecue lunch, pizza, music, games for youngsters and the Big Freeze from Melbourne will be broadcast inside.
Mr Muller said he hoped people would dig deep on the day.
"We are just more than happy to do our bit for the MND community," he said.
"Every little bit helps."
Mr Muller said many community members had been personally affected by MND.
Beanies to raise funds for MND will also be available on the day.
FightMND Campaigns Director Bec Daniher said regional communities had an important role to play in the fight against the disease.
"Now more than ever, we're calling on all Australians to rally together, play on and help lead the fight against MND - with actions, not words," Ms Daniher said.
"For years, regional communities in every corner of Australia have proudly rallied with us - from buying Big Freeze beanies to hosting their own DIY Big Freeze and Sockit2MND fundraisers - and this year is proving to be no different.
"MND is relentless and so are we. By purchasing a Big Freeze beanie or a pair of Sockit2MND socks, you're joining an unstoppable army, united in their determination to fight back, not just for Neale, but for all people impacted by this devastating disease."
Advertisement
"Every beanie or pair of socks sold takes us closer to a cure and helps give hope to people with MND - hope that one day, there will be effective treatments or a cure," Ms Daniher said.
N OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.