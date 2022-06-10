Warrnambool couple forced to live in tent

A Warrnambool couple is being forced to endure the city's winter in a tent.
Maddie Kellett and her partner Noah Compton moved to the city in February this year.
The two, who are both 18, have been desperately seeking a rental for months.
"We started looking for a rental back in February," Miss Kellett said.
"I think we've probably applied for up to 80 properties."
Miss Kellett said she believed the couple was losing out to other tenants because it would be the first time they rented a home.
But she insists the two are responsible and just want a place to call their own.
Miss Kellett works at McDonald's Central and is completing a Certificate III in retail through her workplace.
"I love my job and I'm trying to work my way up to a management position," she said.
The two were lucky to have friends who offered to let them stay in a tent in their backyard for as long as they needed to.
"They've been great. They let us use their kitchen and bathroom and said we can stay as long as we need to. Unfortunately they don't have enough bedrooms to be able to have us inside."
Miss Kellett said the pair could spend up to $350 a week.
"We don't mind if we have to share a property," she said.
"Anything would be better than a tent - it's freezing."
Miss Kellett said the couple had spoken about moving to another city if they were unable to secure a rental in the near future.
"It's really hard. We're respectful, we're quiet.
"We don't want to move - I love my job and we love the area but there's no point staying here if we have to live in a tent."
In March,Brophy Family and Youth Services housing support and linkages team leader Leah McDonald said homelessness was a growing issue in the city.
She said there was a high number of people who were forced to stay with family due to a lack of affordable housing.
"For the Rough Sleeping Program at Brophy so far this financial year, we have supported 94 episodes of accommodation, which has equated to a total of 705 bed nights of support for individuals and families in Warrnambool," Ms McDonald said.
"These individuals and families are all seeking private or public rental properties."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
