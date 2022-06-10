The Standard

Warrnambool couple forced to live in tent

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOMELESS: Maddie Kellett and Noah Compton are living in a tent because they can't find a property to rent.

A Warrnambool couple is being forced to endure the city's winter in a tent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.