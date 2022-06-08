The search will be on for some diamonds in the rough at the Port Fairy Sea Scouts Hall this weekend.
The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club is holding its Pre-Loved Art Show on Saturday and Sunday.
Advertisement
After three attempts last year to hold the show, Lions' members had to concede to COVID restrictions and the call to cancel was made.
But the silver lining to this is that all art works gathered for last year can now be brought out of storage to see the light of day.
Lions club member Anne Fry said the art show would offer a wide range of pieces.
"We have paintings, textiles, tablecloths, cushions, prints, there will be a lot to chose from," Ms Fry said.
"We are having the items appraised and we have already discovered one painting is valued at around $300.
"It's hard to know how many people will come for a look but the last time we had the show in 2019 we had people lining up at the door to get in on the Saturday morning.
"With the market across the road, we have a good spot for people to find us."
Ms Fry said any items that do not sell would be passed on to the Koroit Lions Club Op Shop or be on-sold, with any money made going back to the Lions club.
Money raised from sales at the show on the weekend will go to victims of the New South Wales floods.
Money raised from the gold coin entry donation will go towards local emergency services bodies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.