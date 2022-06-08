More than two decades of restoration efforts were celebrated with a fireworks display at the Cape Otway Lightstation on the weekend ahead of a lease handover this month.
About 150 people - including previous staff - bid farewell to the current operators. Parks Victoria has managed the land encompassing Australia's oldest working lighthouse since 1997 but that will end on June 30 following the conclusion of a years-long management row.
Advertisement
The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority will take up the lease and run the precinct from July 1.
Tourism Great Ocean Road's Matt Bowker said the occasion was a chance to thank his employees.
"It was pretty spectacular," he said.
"It was a real thank you to all our previous staff.
"We invited all our previous staff and managers and trainees and everyone who's kept the place going for the last 25 years and had a big celebration with fireworks and all sorts of stuff."
He said the team had overseen major changes.
"It was in a derelict state of repair," Mr Bowker said.
"We honestly believe it is now the best lighthouse experience ever in the world."
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said consultations with GORCPA were "going well" and he hoped current plans for the site's future would be considered.
"They've got a whole bunch of money to redo the septic through the place so what we've suggested is we close the place and get all that stuff done and re-open," Mr Bowker said.
"There'll probably be a short transition period where the place is shut to allow all those essential works to be done. I would imagine re-opening would be towards the end of July."
He said it was a bittersweet moment but was glad all staff would be rolled over.
"We're disappointed we're leaving but we're really happy from a staff perspective of employment because to lose that knowledge of the place would be terrible," Mr Bowker said.
"We're all set to go onwards and upwards."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.