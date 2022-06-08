The Standard

Fireworks mark Cape Otway Lighthouse handover as new authority set to manage icon

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:43am, first published 1:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Tourism Great Ocean Road's Matt Bowker said the Cape Otway Lightstation was set to go onwards and upwards ahead of a lease handover at the end of the month. Picture: Great Ocean Photography

More than two decades of restoration efforts were celebrated with a fireworks display at the Cape Otway Lightstation on the weekend ahead of a lease handover this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.