Smelter forced to temporarily shut down due to 'market conditions'

Operations were temporarily halted at the Portland Aluminium Smelter last week.
It's believed it was in response to shortages across the electricity market.
Advertisement
An Alcoa spokeswoman confirmed the temporary shut down.
"The Portland smelter was intentionally curtailed for one hour at about 5.50pm on June 2 in response to market conditions," the spokeswoman said.
"If managed appropriately Portland smelter can be safely curtailed for short amounts of time to provide capacity during peak demand periods with minimal disruption to operations."
The federal government's Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen was meeting with state and territory energy ministers to discuss Australia's energy crisis on Wednesday.
Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis lead research analyst Johanna Bowyer said Australia was seeing astronomical energy prices due to high international coal and gas prices driven by sanctions on Russia, outages at Australian coal fired power plants and Australian coal supply issues.
"Some solutions to this situation include increasing the energy efficiency of households, accelerating the build out of renewables, storage and transmission, facilitating an orderly exit of increasingly unreliable coal generators, and protecting domestic gas users from being exposed to high international gas prices by redirecting a small proportion of exports to the domestic market," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.