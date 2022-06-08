Warrnambool teen Charles Gleeson hopes a heavy preparation will elevate him to country championship qualifying times this weekend.
The 14-year-old is one of about 72 Warrnambool Swimming Club members who will take to their home pool for the annual June short course meeting.
"I've been training five times a week with two gym sessions," he said.
"It's been pretty tough but I'm tapering now."
Warrnambool Swimming Club coach Jayson Lamb said he was pleased a large number of local athletes would compete across a broad range of age groups.
"They're shaping up really well, there'll be lots of personal bests," he said.
The event has not been held since 2019 and has already sold out.
"I think entries closed last Monday but we had to close them two weeks prior," Lamb said.
"So it's a really successful meet for the club, always has been.
"It's open to anyone but it's mainly 18 and under."
The event will prepare competitors for the Victoria Country Short Course Championships at the end of July, should they set qualifying times.
Eleven-year-old Warrnambool swimmer Matthew Bennie is hoping to medal at the meet.
Bennie enjoys swim training every Monday afternoon.
"(I love) just getting exercise in, being fit and seeing friends," he said.
The weekend's event, which has attracted swimmers from across Victoria and Mount Gambier, gets underway on Saturday at 12 pm with the final race scheduled for 3.08pm on Sunday.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
