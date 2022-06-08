The Standard

Warrnambool swimmers to compete against some of Victoria's best at club's June short course meet

MH
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:26am, first published 12:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Warrnambool Swimming Club's Matthew Bennie and Charles Gleeson will compete at this weekend's short course meet at AquaZone. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Warrnambool teen Charles Gleeson hopes a heavy preparation will elevate him to country championship qualifying times this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.