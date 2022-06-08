Works worth $240,000 are well under way to construct three new steel public walkways at the Warrnambool saleyards.
The old concrete/steel walkways have been removed, steel frames designed and put in place and mesh tops are now being fitted, with rooves to come.
WorkSafe ordered Warrnambool City Council review the old concrete/steel walkways after one of them collapsed during a sale in October 2020.
No one was injured despite a dozen people being on the walkway at the time.
The collapse was described as being "like an earthquake".
A council spokesman confirmed on Wednesday the work was well under way.
"The building activity at the saleyards is rectification work comprising the replacement of walkways," he said.
"The work is around the main selling pens.
"This project has been in train for over a year with supply and design issues delaying the installation."
The spokesman said the council was meeting its WorkSafe obligations.
"They are a minimal requirement to ensure appropriate operations at the saleyards until council makes a final investment decision on the yards," he said.
"This work completes the requirements of WorkSafe orders from November 2020.
"Prior to this final rectification work the yards continued to operate with alternative safe work methods.
"The current work will cost $240,000 and this money was allocated in the 2021-2022 budget," he said.
