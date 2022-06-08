The Standard

A spokesman said the council was meeting its WorkSafe obligations

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:31am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Works worth $240,000 are well under way to construct three new steel public walkways at the Warrnambool saleyards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.