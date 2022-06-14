Terang College's Strong Street campus is set to become an educational hub with a $12 million plan to locate all of its students onto its existing site.
The Terang College's P-4 campus and the Hampden Specialist School's P-4 campus will relocate from their existing School Road site, on the Princes Highway, to new purpose-built facilities in Strong Street.
The Hampden Specialist School P-4 campus which has outgrown its current location, will soon have four new classrooms, a multi-purpose room, therapy rooms for occupational therapists and speech therapists and a separate lunch room.
Meanwhile, Terang College will benefit from a new multi-purpose library hub which will also include four classrooms and a study nook.
Strong Street will become an education hub with the incoming schools to join the Terang College year 5-12 campus and Terang Kindergarten and children's centre, which relocated to the north-east corner of the site in 2016.
Nicholson Construction has been awarded the tender with works to begin next month. It is due to be completed by September next year.
Terang College principal Kath Tanner said it was an exciting prospect to have everyone on one site.
"They're contemporary buildings that will fit with the teaching and learning that we're doing at the moment," Mrs Tanner said.
"The great thing is it means staff and students can work together on certain projects and collaborate over best teaching practices.
"In terms of having our kinder and all our government schools on the one site, it's an exciting opportunity to promote inclusion and to build collaboration amongst all the stakeholders. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really great."
The building, formerly Terang Primary School, has a long history. It dates back to the mid-1800s and is close to many residents' hearts.
She said there was some sadness about leaving the historic building but "overall there was a feeling of enthusiasm" about the move to newer facilities.
Hampden Specialist School principal Kylie Carter said they were looking forward to getting into the new school and being able to offer a more purpose-built facility for its teachers and students.
"Our families are amazing, they just accept that these were our buildings. They're so excited about the new facilities for their students so they can have really good learning spaces where they can meet their potential."
She said the current yard was tiny and comprised of fake grass due to the muddy location. They're looking forward to having natural play areas and student withdrawal spaces at the new site - "all those things that encompass their social development but also their academics".
"We've completely outgrown it and it's not fit for purpose for students getting around in wheelchairs and all the therapy we need to do, that's why we're looking forward to the new school," Mrs Carter said.
