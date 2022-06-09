Some rare and collectable vinyl records will be up for grabs this weekend in Port Fairy.
On Sunday, Reardon Theatre will host a Vinyl Swap Meet.
Advertisement
The resurgence in the popularity of vinyls in recent years is expected to generate much interest in the event, which will run from 11am to 3pm.
Shane Godfrey from Prehistoric Sounds in Warrnambool will be among nine vendors at the swap meet.
"We have sellers coming from Geelong, Stawell, Warrnambool and even as far away as Adelaide," Mr Godfrey said.
"As far as music genres and artists go, there will be something for everyone.
"There'll be hip-hop, rock, pop, punk, it will be great to have such a variety of vinyls on offer.
"If members of the public have any vinyls they want to swap then they are welcome to bring them along."
Mr Godfrey said most vinyls on Sunday would be 33s (album size), with some 45s (singles).
"The 33s are more sought-after than the singles, although a rare single can create a lot of interest," he said.
"The thing with records from artists like The Beatles or the Rolling Stones is they sold so many records at the time that there are still a lot out there.
"Things like picture discs, first pressings or special edition recordings are where the rare vinyls are."
The comeback of vinyl records has been an unexpected but welcome evolution for those who love music nostalgia.
When popular music burst onto the scene in the 1950s, vinyls were king, and remained that way until new technology, in the form of Compact Discs (CDs), come onto the market in the 1990s.
But as the old saying goes, everything old becomes new again, and in the early 2010s vinyls became a sought-after retro purchase for a hip, young audience.
Later in the decade, in 2017, the vinyl revival was complete when Sony rolled new vinyls off its production line for the first time since ceasing their production in 1989.
And while vinyls still only make up six per cent of overall music sales, this blast from the past looks to be here to stay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.