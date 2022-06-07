Jolanda Jacobs always dreamt of starting and running her own business and now it's a reality.
After years of working for a multinational retailer, she and husband Steve, took a leap of faith and recently opened Willow and Saige in Warrnambool's Glasshouse Plaza.
The new business stocks a range of homewares, clothing, candles, jewellery and other giftware.
Mrs Jacobs said she sourced and stocked exclusive and quality brands at an affordable price point. "They're all brands that haven't been stocked in Warrnambool before," she said.
Mr Jacobs grew up in Koroit and the couple, formerly from Parkes in New South Wales, recently relocated to the south-west and live in Terang. "We've been welcomed by the community and the other business owners," she said. "It's so lovely."
Mr Jacobs said the couple looked at other south-west locations but chose to open the store in Warrnambool because of its vibrancy. "We love how it's got a bit of a city feel but it's still rural," Mrs Jacobs said.
"With this business we want to personalise the customer experience a little bit more. If they're after a particular product or piece of clothing I can look at getting it in for them," she said.
"We've just put our heart and soul and everything we have into this business. It's always been a dream and it's not even about making money. It's about doing what you love and having the lifestyle of a small business owner."
