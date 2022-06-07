A familiar face has been selected as Moyne Health Services' (MHS) new CEO, with Katharina Redford stepping into the role.
Ms Redford has served as the interim CEO since the resignation of Jackie Kelly in December last year.
Advertisement
On accepting the role of CEO, Ms Redford said she was excited to work with the MHS board and staff to continue to serve the community.
"The strategic priorities present an opportunity for MHS to continue to engage with our communities and stakeholders to further enhance service provision across the region," Ms Redford said.
"I am looking forward to leading MHS in embracing these challenges."
Ms Redford brings 30 years experience in the health sector to the role.
MHS board chair Brian Densem said Ms Redford was chosen after an extensive selection process.
"In selecting Katharina for the position, the board believes that she has the necessary skills, depth of experience, natural leadership capabilities and community presence to perform well in the role and lead the MHS team to deliver the strategic priorities of the health service," Mr Densem said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.