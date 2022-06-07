The Standard

Katharina Redford new Moyne Health Services CEO

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Moyne Health Services CEO Katharina Redford. Picture: Anthony Brady

A familiar face has been selected as Moyne Health Services' (MHS) new CEO, with Katharina Redford stepping into the role.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.