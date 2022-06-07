Hosting Commonwealth Games events will top the list of priority projects for a delegation of Warrnambool City councillors and staff who are visiting state parliament this week.
Funding for a new surf lifesaving club, the Brierly community hub, animal shelter upgrades and Japan Street drainage are also among the projects the council will advocate for during the trip to Spring Street.
The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider and mayor Vicki Jellie are leading a delegation - which has been on the drawing board since March - to meet ministers and MPs Wednesday and Thursday.
Deputy mayor Debbie Arnott and councillors Otha Akoch and Richard Ziegeler have joined the trip along with city growth director Andrew Paton and acting director of community development Jodie McNamara.
Cr Jellie said they were keen to meet with government ministers and opposition MPs before the government entered caretaker mode ahead of November's state election.
The delegation will meet with Sports Minister Martin Pakula to talk about the Commonwealth Games with the city keen to secure the marathon event for Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
The council's games working group is also keen to be considered for other sports such as shooting, basketball and hockey training games.
The group will meet Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes, Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney, Fishing and Boating Minister Melissa Horne, Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and opposition MPs Cindy McLeish, Steph Ryan, Peter Walsh, Bill Tilley, Brad Battin and Roma Britnell.
"We're here to advocate for funding. It's an election year," Cr Jellie said.
She said the meetings would give them the opportunity to make themselves known to the MPs and ministers and what Warrnambool's funding priorities were.
"It's an opportunity that puts the city front of their mind when they are looking at funding and election promises, so now is the time," Cr Jellie said.
She said that after two years of not being able to meet due to the pandemic lockdowns, it was good to be able to see the ministers face-to-face.
While the surf life saving club, breakwater, Brierly reserve hub, animal shelter upgrade and Japan Street drainage were on the list of priorities, Cr Jellie said a potential future upgrade for AquaZone was not because the city was "not ready to go" with plans yet to be finalised and costed.
"The things we are looking at now have got good progressed plans behind them," she said.
"We'll put the city forward and hopefully get some funding in the next six months.
"It's an election year, we've got to put our best foot forward."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
