The Standard

Commonwealth Games events on agenda for Warrnambool council trip to Melbourne

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priorities: Mayor Vicki Jellie is leading a council delegation to Melbourne to advocate for the city's top priorities.

Hosting Commonwealth Games events will top the list of priority projects for a delegation of Warrnambool City councillors and staff who are visiting state parliament this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.