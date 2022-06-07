FOR 30 years Port Fairy's Bob Handby helped those in war conflicts and this week he shared that story at a Warrnambool fund-raiser event for war-torn Ukraine.
Mr Handby was a special guest at Business and Professional Women Southwest's dinner at Flying Horse Bar and Brewery on Tuesday, where $2130 was raised.
BPW SW said BPW International was concerned for Ukraine so they reached out to BPW clubs in almost 100 countries over five continents to assist with fund-raising.
At the dinner, BPW SW Kim Kavanagh shared a message from international president Dr Catherine Bosshart on the progress of projects.
"We are supporting our club members in BPW Chernihiv Ukraine and other women and children in need," BPW SW said.
"The President of Chernihiv Club has reported that all BPW members are alive."
It said some have sought refuge in a more secure area of Ukraine.
"On April 21, a goods transport left Switzerland for the Polish border and was forwarded from there to Chernihiv and Charkov," BPW SW said.
"We've been able to give a first comprehensive shipment of care packages to our club in Chernihiv.
"We've also been able to support the transit station for refugees in Lviv with a contribution so that they can continue to offer women and children on the run a place to go with food, sleeping facilities and medical care - which has remained intact."
BPW SW said BPW clubs in Romania and Moldova also worked to assist with refugees arriving in their countries.
It said more projects supported by BPW clubs were in the pipeline in Europe.
Mr Handby said his role as an aid worker came him an appreciation for what the Ukrainian people were going through.
Mr Handby worked in conflict zones through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - their role was to talk to both parties of the conflict and to assist civilians.
He said the ICRC also assisted with negotiating ceasefires between warring parties.
"This allows us to enter to help provide food and shelter," Mr Handby said.
Other agencies assist in neighbouring countries.
He said when the war with Ukraine ends aid agencies including Red Cross, Save the Children, and the United Nations helped with the the rebuilding process.
"Some people can't wait to get back to their home, it's a normal thing in Australia and anywhere I've worked with bushfires, floods and conflict," Mr Handby said.
"People just want to go home after spending a period of time living on a block of land or in a caravan or a tent.
Mr Handby said one of the things he dealt with was people not wanting the aid workers to leave because they are worried they will be targeted once the help has left.
"People in wars often reach a state of despair with no hope for the future resulting in them getting onto a rickety boat to come to Australia then we treat them like criminals," he said.
"It makes you understand why they risk their lives on the sea for a better life.
"The people in Ukraine would be exactly the same."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
