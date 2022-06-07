An initiative to encourage people to support local business will be launched this month, with customers given the chance to win $500 to spend at their favourite store.
Warrnambool City Council's 'Win In Winter' initiative is to showcase and boost the awareness of locally owned and operated businesses.
"Throughout winter we will be asking the community to tell us which locally owned and operated business they love," a council spokesman said.
"All they need to do is take a photo of their favourite local business, share it to their Instagram page, coupled with a few short words as to why they love that business."
Each weekly winner will receive $500 worth of vouchers to be redeemed at their chosen local business.
Entries open on June 17. Share your photos on Instagram with the tag @warrnamboolcity and #wininwinter3280 or online at the council website.
