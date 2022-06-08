MP slams cuts to funding for dairy research

The state government has been slammed by MP Bev McArthur for cutting vital dairy research jobs.
Mrs McArthur said the government had slashed more than 100 jobs from agriculture research and development at Agriculture Victoria - AgVic.
"Out in the field, the paddocks of southwest Victoria, in the real world, these AgVic jobs do real work," Mrs McArthur said in parliament.
"They do not sit at desks in HQ Melbourne wondering what social media posts to put out for the day.
"They literally get their hands dirty - alongside farmers - to bring about better ways to farm.
"They do critical work to improve soil technology, better feeding options, water efficiencies, genetic refinement and the like."
Mrs McArthur said dairy research in Warrnambool was being affected by the job cuts.
"The last place job cuts should happen is in dairy-rich southwest Victoria where this critical research is achieving significant improvements to farming practices and outcomes," she said.
She said the agriculture industry generated billions of dollars per year.
"This is a growth industry, a jobs industry, one of our greatest industries."
However, the state government has hit out at Mrs McArthur's claims.
A spokesman said there was no truth to her claims that research jobs would go in Warrnambool.
"Agriculture Victoria is a national and global leader in agriculture research and innovation," the spokesman said.
"We will always support our farmers and communities and our high-quality on-ground services will continue."
The state government will cut 85 occupied Agriculture Victoria jobs and create 32 new positions.
The workforce is still expected to include 1200 staff members.
Staff consultation is under way, with some employees accepting Early Retirement Scheme packages.
"Only Labor has made record investments in agriculture, with $3 billion provided under the Andrews Labor Government to support farmers and grow our food and fibre industry by almost a third to $17.8 billion," the spokesman said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
