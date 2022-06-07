Gunditjmara Elder celebrates historic milestone

An independent Treaty Authority will be developed in Victoria.
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria - the democratic voice representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the journey to Treaty - revealed it had reached an agreement with the Victorian government to establish a key part of the architecture to enable Treaty negotiations between the Government and First Peoples.
Advertisement
Aunty Charmaine Clarke, who lives in Warrnambool, said she was honoured to be an Assembly representative for the south-west.
"We have the wisdom and resilience of our Elders to thank for us being here today," she said.
"I'm really pleased to be helping drive the Assembly's work to make sure our Elders can guide the journey to Treaty."
Uncle Michael Mookeye Bell said he supported the establishment of the Treaty.
"Have confidence in the assembly as each member of the assembly is contributing their cultural understanding to the meeting and forums to ensure our work is Aboriginal-led," he said.
"The work that has been completed provides a strong foundation towards a great understanding of the Treaty Negotiation Framework and Treaty Authority and I believe the assembly is in a strong position to empower more of our communities to participate in the Treaty discussions and developments."
Assembly co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung Nation, Marcus Stewart, said the creation of the Treaty Authority was about ensuring Treaty negotiations aren't restrained by western concepts but are instead grounded in over 60,000 years of culture, law and lore.
"This is about stepping outside of the colonial system," Mr Stewart said.
"We've said to government, if you're serious about Treaty, you'll do it our way and to their credit, that's what they're doing. This is decolonisation in action. "
"The government is relinquishing some of its control and power and together we are creating new institutions that will be guided by Aboriginal lore, law and cultural authority that has been practiced on these lands for countless generations."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.