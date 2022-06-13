WRAD launches short story competition

People in recovery from substance abuse issues have been asked to put pen to paper to inspire others.
The Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre (WRAD will hold its annual short story competition for the second year.
The inaugural writing competition in 2021 attracted more than 20 entries and helped to break down stigma associated with addiction and helped people tell their important stories.
WRAD Director Geoff Soma said the competition was so successful in celebrating recovering that it was decided to revive it in 2022.
"It's important to get personal stories out into the community to improve understanding about substance misuse and the role treatment can play in recovery," Mr Soma said. "This competition is about encouraging hope and celebrating people's journey along the road to recovery."
People who are in recovery are being invited to tell their stories, along with friends and family.
Personal entries are preferred but people can also make anonymous submissions.
Fictional stories will also be considered as part of the competition.
Total prize money of $2500 is being offered and winning stories will be published on WRAD's website and social media platforms, newsletter with excerpts highlighted in the local media.
Warrnambool-based author and WRAD patron Paul Jennings is again supporting the competition.
Mr Jennings said the previous competition had significantly changed people's lives.
"The authors were rewarded with the knowledge that their stories had encouraged others who were still struggling with addiction and many parents, siblings and friends of sufferers had been moved by the stories of hope and courage so generously shared," he said.
"As a bonus, many of the entrants had discovered their own previously unrecognised literary talents."
Mr Soma said WRAD wanted to generate discussion and understanding about substance misuse issues and to promote that treatment does work.
"Discussing substance misuse and recovery helps to destigmatise the problems and sharing personal stories will hopefully inspire more people to seek help and start their own journey," he said.
The stories have a 1000-word limit. The competition starts on June 6 and entries must be lodged by July 29. For more information, people can contact competition organiser Rick Bayne on 0418 140489.
Submissions can be lodged to The WRAD Centre 172 Merri St, Warrnambool or email info@wrad.org.au or mediamastersvic@bigpond.com.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
