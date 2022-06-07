Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate missing man, Russell.
The 69-year-old was last seen about 1pm near the intersection of Raglan Parade and Caramut Road, in west Warrnambool, on Friday, January 21.
Advertisement
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson said the man's family and police were concerned for Russell's welfare due to the length of time he had been missing.
"An image of Russell has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts," he said.
"Russell is described as having a thin build, about 173cm tall with hazel eyes, scruffy grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective tradie T-shirt and khaki-coloured pants."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said police were repeating an appeal they issued in April.
"Russell was dropped off near that intersection. He was seeking assistance after his car broke down at Hawkesdale," he said.
"He was just passing through Warrnambool. He lives at Clifton Hill in Melbourne.
"We do have concerns about Russell's safety and welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing.
"We just want to know that he's all right."
Anyone with information about Russell's whereabouts is urged to call the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.