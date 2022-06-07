The Standard

Moyne Shire welcomes 13 new Australian citizens at mid-year ceremony

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:36am, first published 3:45am
Test ace: Maricris Clarke notched a perfect score on her citizenship test and says she looks forward to getting an Australian passport. Picture: Chris Doheny

Moyne Shire has welcomed 13 new Australians from five different countries at its mid-year citizenship ceremony in Mortlake on Tuesday.

