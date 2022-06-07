Another $7 million will be spent on state-of-the-art upgrades to the world heritage listed Budj Bim cultural landscape which is set to open to the public next month.
The money is on top of the $12 million that has already been spent on the site and will fund stage two building works which include an education space and possibly an outdoor performance area.
The new project will support up to 11 jobs during the construction phase of the project which will establish Budj Bim as a cultural tourism destination providing a world-class visitor experience.
Funded over two years, the project will deliver an education space to encourage visitors to learn about the Gunditjmara people - the Traditional Owners of the Budj Bim region.
The Budj Bim Cultural Landscape has formally been recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is the only Australian World Heritage site listed exclusively for its Aboriginal cultural values.
Identified as part of the updated Budj Bim masterplan, the new experiences will complement the Tae Rak Aquaculture Centre which is set to open to the public on July 1.
The Aquaculture Centre aims to strengthen and maintain the Gunditjmara community's connections to the traditional practice of kooyang (eel) farming and smoking for future generations.
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said as the only Australian site on the UNESCO World Heritage list solely for its Aboriginal cultural values, the project would enable more people to learn and reflect.
"Budj Bim is historically and culturally unique, I look forward to seeing the new space provide more understanding about the deep history of the Gunditjmara people and the connection they have with this land," she said.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said Budj Bim was incredibly important to Victoria and the nation - not just for its stunning landscape but the role it plays in the history, culture and knowledge of the Gunditjmara People.
"I'm proud that the Andrews Labor Government is investing in new infrastructure which will support sustainable and educational tourism," she said.
Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation acting chief executive officer Denis Rose said the corporation welcomed the investment to further protect the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape and raise awareness of the landscape significance.
"Funding for tourism infrastructure helps to ensure both locals and visitors alike, can learn about and understand the history of the area and ensure it is looked after for many years to come," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
