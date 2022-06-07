The Standard

Budj Bim to get another $7 million for state-of-the-art upgrades

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:00am
Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas with tour guide coordinator Braydon Saunders. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Another $7 million will be spent on state-of-the-art upgrades to the world heritage listed Budj Bim cultural landscape which is set to open to the public next month.

