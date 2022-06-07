The Standard

Karen Foster encourages people to volunteer

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:05am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Foster is encouraging people to volunteer. Picture: Anthony Brady

A Port Fairy leader is hoping volunteering is high on the list of community members' to-do-list on the road out of the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.