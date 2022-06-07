A Port Fairy leader is hoping volunteering is high on the list of community members' to-do-list on the road out of the COVID pandemic.
Either a lack of volunteers or an excessive workload on them has a number of events in the region under pressure to continue on.
Port Fairy-based Moyne Shire councillor Karen Foster has seen this in her own backyard, with the famed Moyneyana Festival struggling to attract volunteers.
"I think more than ever the community needs people to volunteer," Cr Foster said.
"There is a lot of work to do to recover and volunteering is such an important way to help everything get back on its feet."
Cr Foster acknowledged the busy work-home balance many people are already navigating.
But she believed there was room to volunteer in the community while maintaining a healthy balance.
"I know a lot of people are pressed for time," she said.
"But people don't have to sign their life away. It is about judging what time you can give and working with the organisations you want to help. The spirit of volunteering is such a wonderful part of the community."
Cr Foster pointed to the ongoing success of the Port Fairy Folk Festival when it came to volunteers driving major events.
The festival has a team of 100 volunteers that make up its construction crew to set-up and pack-up each year.
"The festival wouldn't happen without our volunteers," Port Fairy Folk Festival president John Young said.
