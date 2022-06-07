WORKING on her midcourt craft is an ongoing task for emerging Koroit netballer Taylah McInerney.
The teenager has a background in defence but is settling into centre as the Saints chase a Hampden league finals berth.
Advertisement
"I used to play goal defence and goal keeper and now coming up into the senior ages I've been playing centre and wing defence," she said.
"I do like playing centre. I love being at both sides of the court, attacking and defending."
McInerney, 18, has embraced the added responsibility in 2022, making the most of extended court time.
She said having experienced coaches - Kate Dobson in open and Rhiannon Everall in division one - as well as words of wisdom from the likes of Jacqui Bowman, Emily-Rose Dobson and Kasey Barling had been beneficial to her development.
"I am going to training and listening and trying to work on that stuff during my game as much as I can," McInerney said.
"I like being surrounded by coaches who have been so good in the past for Koroit and having them helping you.
"It is more encouragement and good talk and they really do help you through what you need to learn."
McInerney, who works as a nanny and in hospitality, has identified areas of her game which could be enhanced and is working diligently to get results.
"At the moment I am improving around-the-ring defence and trying to get around the player and being goal-side," she said.
"I am helping the defenders in the ring not have so much pressure on them."
"Hard drives through the midcourt" is another aspect she's been fine-tuning.
McInerney, who finished high school last year, hopes work in childcare can help her during an potential overseas adventure.
"I am hoping to go overseas next year to do it so I am starting to look into it a little bit more as it gets closer." she said.
Koroit, which sits second on the ladder with six wins, one loss and draw, plays Warrnambool (6-2) at Victoria Park on Saturday.
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.