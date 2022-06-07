A Warrnambool woman, 28, has been charged with handling stolen goods after a stolen 2008 blue Ford Ranger was found on the roadside near Naringal.
Detective Senior Constable Nick Amos, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said the woman was found in possession of papers that had been in the vehicle.
The Ranger, worth about $10,000, was stolen from Swan Marsh Road at Pirron Yallock between 3pm and 5pm last Wednesday.
It was located late last week at Naringal.
Further enquiries led to a woman who was found in possession of papers that had been in the vehicle.
She was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
"Enquiries are ongoing into whether anyone else was involved," Detective Senior Constable Amos said.
A stolen Toyota LandCruiser mid 2000s model was recovered at Winchelsea on Sunday.
It was taken the previous weekend from Colac.
The LandCruiser was not damaged but the tool box had been removed from the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the tools or LandCruiser is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
