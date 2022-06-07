The Standard

Pet of the week: Four-year-old Stevie is looking for a forever home

By Jessica Greenan
SMOOTH: Four-year-old Stevie is a desexed male domestic short-hair cat looking for a forever home. He's a loving boy who gets along well with all people but will need to stay indoors.

Finding a loving forever home would be music to four-year-old Stevie's ears.

