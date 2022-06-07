Finding a loving forever home would be music to four-year-old Stevie's ears.
He's a big smooch who would love nothing more than to cuddle on a nice lap and get the attention he deserves.
Stevie is looking for a home where he will be an inside cat as he has light coloured fur and is feline immunodeficiency virus positive.
That means he has an increased susceptibility to infections and other diseases.
He doesn't let his FIV status keep him back and he can live a normal life with little hindrance.
Stevie will just have to be kept inside, given high-quality food and have regular vet checkups.
He would suit a family as he is friendly to everyone he meets including children of any age.
If you're looking for a friendly, happy boy with lots of love to give then Stevie might be the cat for you and your family.
Those interested should apply through Warrnambool RSPCA.
Microchip: 956000015027332
Source code: BR100934.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
