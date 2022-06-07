Police are warning farmers and those living in rural areas to secure their fuel tanks due to the rising price of petrol and diesel.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said fuel prices had soared to up to $2.20 in some parts of the state.
He said with the rising cost of living it was expected that fuel would be targeted by thieves, especially in rural areas.
"People in their desperation and because fuel is becoming an expensive commodity will start to target fuel tanks in rural and remote locations," he said.
"That's what we are anticipating and we are proactively warning those living in those remote and rural areas to secure their fuel tanks.
"We expect that people will resort to desperate measures to obtain fuel.
"We are also asking that those living in those areas to take note of unusual vehicles and even to jot down registration plates of unusual vehicles
"We want people to be aware and vigilant."
Acting Senior Sergeant Ross also requested that businesses review their security measures including cameras.
He said there was an upward trend in relation to thefts from shops, especially expensive commodities, such as meat.
This coming weekend south-west police will be involved in statewide traffic Operation Regal over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
He said after a series of recent collisions in Warrnambool and across the south-west that motorists were being asked to drive to the conditions and take care.
All available police will be on duty during the operation which starts at midnight Thursday and carries through until midnight Monday.
Police will be targeting the deadly five factors in road trauma - speed, distraction (phones), impaired driving (alcohol/drugs), seatbelts and fatigue.
"What we see about this time of year is drivers not slowing down and driving to the conditions during inclement weather," Acting Senior Sergeant Ross said.
"We want everyone to drive to the conditions, which may be well under the sign-posted speed limit.
"Police members want people to plan their trips over the long weekend, take breaks and be patient so that you get to your destination safely.
"People need to be aware and take care so they maintain control of their vehicle at all times," he said.
