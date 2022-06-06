Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.
There will be possible hail during the morning and afternoon.
Winds will be south-westerly 25 to 35 km/h.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 8.6 degrees, felt like 1.0 and we've had 16mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Today Warrnambool, Heywood and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 13 degrees, Portland 12, Hamilton, Casterton and Mortlake 11 and Colac and Ararat 10.
The bureau has issued a strong wind warning for the west coast and a sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected during Tuesday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west, Central, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts and parts of the Wimmera, North Central and North East forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
A low pressure system east of Tasmania continues to move away into the southern Tasman Sea.
A cold front associated with the low will cross Victoria today, while a very slow-moving high becomes established south of WA.
The high will slowly move eastwards during the week while a series of troughs pass over the state.
Showers are expected in Warrnambool everyday this week through to and including Sunday with tops of 13 and 14 degrees.
