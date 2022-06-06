Car engulfed in flames in Killarney

Authorities have been called to a car fire in Towilla Way, Killarney just before 7pm on Monday evening.
Four vehicles were on the scene, including the aerial pumper 70 truck from Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool, plus Country Fire Authority crews from Port Fairy, Koroit and Kirkstall, meaning a dozen or so firefighters were there to control the blaze.
Advertisement
A spokesman for CFA Victoria said the car was on the side of the road and the fire was believed to have been caused by someone trying to start the car.
"It's definitely not the result of a motor vehicle accident," the spokesman said.
"The car was on petrol and flames were fully visible."
The first vehicle reached the scene at 7.12pm, 15 minutes after dispatch, and the fire was under control nine minutes later at 7.21pm
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.