The Standard

Wannon MP concerned new government will ditch new AgVisa category

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:36am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wannon MP Dan Tehan is concerned about what the new government will do with the AgVisa program.

Concerns the newly elected federal government is set to ditch the agriculture visa which was designed to help fill a skills shortage will be a top focus for new opposition spokesman for immigration Dan Tehan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.