A redemptive victory against a top side has given Hamilton the confidence to know it can orchestrate a similar outcome against ladder-leaders Horsham on Friday.
Hamilton defeated South Warrnambool on Sunday, a stark turnaround from its Western Victoria Female Football League loss to the Roosters a month prior.
"South, they beat us pretty convincingly (last time)," Hamilton coach Pat Sherlock said.
"They were pretty physical and their attack on the ball was far better than ours. Since that game we've been trying to improve on all aspects that they beat us in.
"We achieved that this week, we did have a stronger side in than last time but we've just been working on a bit of ball movement, attack on the ball and being ready for the contest."
The command will be similar when Hamilton plays Horsham for a second time, after the Demons defeated the Kangaroos by 20 points three weeks ago.
"(Horsham's) forwards got on top of us," Sherlock said. "We've been working hard with our backs to play a bit tighter and shut down those easy marks in the forward line."
With three rounds to go before finals, the Kangaroos have their sights firmly on post-season preparation, with the top four all but set.
"We played South last week, got Horsham this week, then Tyrendarra the week after," Sherlock said.
"We see ourselves obviously in the top four, so those three weeks are against those other teams in the finals.
"Every game we're playing we're putting preparation into how the other teams line up and how they play and how we play against them. We can work on things and get results the very next week."
The club will welcome current under 14 girls players from the region to train alongside its senior team on Wednesday nights from next week.
Sherlock said it would shore up the female football pathway around Hamilton.
"If we can make that step a little easier for them to get to under 18s with the all girls side by having a couple training runs this year, it means they can talk about all summer and encourage some friends to come down as well," he said.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Blues celebrated their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating Stawell 12.17 (89) to 1.2 (8).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
