The Standard
Updated

Southern right whale spotted at Logan Beach Warrnambool on June 4

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:29am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHALES: A southern right whale with its calf. This is a file image.

The endangered southern right whale has begun its migration to the Logans Beach Whale Nursery in Warrnambool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.