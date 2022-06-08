Child witness says she just wants the violence to end

A Warrnambool district father told a bail justice he wanted to seriously harm a woman he had not long choked in front of their young daughter, a court has heard.
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to charges including making threats to kill, persistent breach of a safety notice and conduct endangering serious injury.
The court heard the Warrnambool district man attended his ex-partner's home overnight on December 23 last year and was agitated and heavily affected by alcohol.
He began throwing oranges and ceramic coasters around the house before pinning the victim against a kitchen bench and placing both hands around her throat and squeezing.
The victim was terrified he would not stop and that she was going to die.
The man stopped after about six seconds, leaving her light-headed.
Police arrived at 1.23am after a concerned neighbour contacted triple-0.
The court heard the man and the victim's 12-year-old daughter was present and had observed the choking incident.
She told police all she wanted for Christmas was the violence to end.
The man was conveyed to Warrnambool police station where he was issued a family violence safety notice and then released from custody at 2.40am.
Despite being prohibited from contacting the victim or attending her address, he proceeded to call her twice in 15 minutes.
When she didn't answer, the man left an abusive voicemail.
He then got into his ute and drove back to the victim's house, where he was captured on CCTV driving up and down her street five times within half an hour.
He gained entry to her home and allegedly flipped over couches before stabbing the victim's bed with a kitchen knife, leaving only the handle exposed.
The victim was not home at the time.
The man, who was still heavily alcohol-affected, left the address and drove down Mortlake Road where he crashed into a street light pole, causing an airbag to be deployed.
He fled the scene and was later arrested. He was subsequently charged with serious offences including making threats to kill, persistent breach of a safety notice and conduct endangering serious injury.
The man later told a bail justice he wanted to be released from custody in order to attend the victim's home and slit her throat.
In a victim impact statement, the mother said the offending left her traumatised and anxious, and she felt unsafe in her own home.
She said when the police were called to her house she felt ashamed and embarrassed and was now "unusually vigilant" about her child's mental well-being.
The victim said she found single parenting overwhelming and was sad she had lost a friend in the offender.
She said that even months after the offending, she could still see the man's face "so close to mine, twisted in rage".
"I can feel the fear that I felt in that moment," she wrote.
The court heard the offending was unprovoked.
Sam Russo, representing the offender, said his client was remorseful and ashamed about the incident, which he could hardly recall as he was heavily intoxicated.
He said the offending was out of character.
The man, who has served 165 days in custody on remand, will be assessed for a community corrections order.
He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
