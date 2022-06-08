The Standard

Warrnambool district man pleads guilty to serious family violence offending

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child witness says she just wants the violence to end

A Warrnambool district father told a bail justice he wanted to seriously harm a woman he had not long choked in front of their young daughter, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.