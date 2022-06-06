MOBILE connectivity in Warrnambool is set to improve with upgrades to the 5G network at existing towers.
Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford on Monday announced Optus would upgrade seven mobile stations from 4G to 5G.
Advertisement
The upgrades will be made between 2023 and 2024 with Warrnambool included as a key tourism hotspot.
It will cover 285 square kilometres to include Warrnambool, Allansford and Dennington.
Warrnambool Base Hospital, which is run by South West Healthcare (SWH) and Deakin University's Warrnambool campus were announced as among the 21,500 premises to benefit from the upgrades.
A SWH spokeswoman said as one of south-west Victoria's largest employers it always welcomed investment in digital infrastructure in the region.
"Our healthcare service, and the people who we provide care to, rely on fast and reliable internet and mobile connection to assist our teams within the hospital," she said.
"It also assists staff on the road providing care in people's homes."
The upgrades are through the state government's Connecting Victoria program, aiming to improve mobile coverage and broadband across the state.
Ms Pulford said connectivity gaps were holding businesses back and affecting people's everyday lives, so the state government aimed to help Victorians access reliable mobile coverage 'no matter where they live'.
"We're approaching whale-watching season in Warrnambool and busy times like this highlight how important mobile connectivity is in helping tourism businesses to scale up and thrive," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.