The Standard

Police estimate the speed of the SUV at in excess of 120km/h through the built-up area

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Mitsubishi flees from police, information wanted

Forensic tests are being conducted on a Mount Gambier hire car which was dumped after fleeing from police at more than 120km/h through Terang.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.