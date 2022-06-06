Blue Mitsubishi flees from police, information wanted

Forensic tests are being conducted on a Mount Gambier hire car which was dumped after fleeing from police at more than 120km/h through Terang.
Terang police Senior Constable Jo Wastell said that on last Thursday afternoon about 3.30pm she intercepted a blue Mitsubishi SUV travelling at an alleged 60km/h in a 40km/h school zone.
The driver of the Mitsubishi initially pulled over before deciding to accelerate away.
"He pulled over and then took off at a fast rate. That vehicle was later found dumped at Lake Bullen Merri," Senior Constable Wastell said.
"Investigations are continuing into who was in the hire car and forensic officers have conducted tests on the vehicle," she said, estimating the speed of the Mitsubishi at more than 120km/h as it fled.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the blue Mitsubishi SUV is requested to contact the Terang police station on 5592 1058 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
