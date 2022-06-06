Mechanical tests will be conducted on a Holden Commodore stationwagon which careered unoccupied about 130 metres through a steep park and crashed into a family of five.
None of the family of two adults and three children, aged eight, six and three years, were seriously injured, although they went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Senior Constable Amy Morel, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the collision happened just before 12.30pm after the unoccupied Holden Commodore parked on the south side of Jamieson Street became mobile.
"That vehicle was parked on the south side of Jamieson Street on a nature strip at the front of a property facing east towards Banyan Street," she said.
"It's believed that the brakes failed or there was a mechanical fault.
"The vehicle then proceeded down a steep decline of the nature strip, rolling forward and then arced across Jamieson street.
"It's mounted the concrete curb on the north side of Jamieson Street and rolled straight down the hill towards Botanic Road.
"It's accelerated down the hill. It was unoccupied at the time and was parked one hour before the incident happened."
Senior Constable Morel said the total distance travelled by the stationwagon would have been more than 100m, midway between the Warrnambool Swimming Club rooms and the Warrnambool power station.
She said crime scene officers estimated the stationwagon was travelling between 70 and 80km/h when it collided with the rear of a Mazda SUV travelling west along Botanic Road.
The officer said if the stationwagon hit the SUV a fraction of a second earlier there was a significant risk of serious injuries or fatalities.
"It's hit behind the rear passenger doors. If the SUV wasn't there the stationwagon would be expected to have gone into a house on Botanic Road.
"If there were any occupants in the house they were also at risk. Everyone involved was very fortunate."
As it was the SUV flipped on impact and there was significant damage to both vehicles.
"An investigation will be carried out on the mechanics of the vehicle," Senior Constable Morel said.
"At this time no one is at fault. The stationwagon was left parked and secured. It's a completely unforeseen incident.
"If you were driving along Botanic Road you would not imagine to check there was an unoccupied vehicle careering through the park beside you.
"While it was an unfortunate collision, everyone involved was very lucky," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.