Wet wipes causing major issues in region's sewage system

Wet wipes are causing major issues in Wannon Water's sewage systems.
The wipes are being flushed down toilets, with balls of tangled wipes and other materials causing blockages in sewer mains, pump stations and screening plants.
Wannon Water's branch manager operations Wayne Murdoch said labelling on the wipes could be deceiving.
Some wipes have "flushable" on the packaging, however they do not readily break down and can block pipes and entangle machinery at treatment plants.
"These products do not disintegrate like toilet paper when they are flushed. That means that they are likely to get caught up in private household plumbing, or in the sewerage network," Mr Murdoch said.
"If they do manage to reach our sewage treatment plants, they become entangled on our screens which are designed to remove medium and large foreign objects from incoming flows."
The screens at Warrnambool's treatment plant are being cleaned each day to remove the wipes, a job Wannon Water says is a messy and often dangerous one or two-hour task for operators.
It's hoped a new Australian standard, announced last week, would reduce confusion about what should be flushed.
Within six months, wet wipes and sanitary products will carry a label indicating whether they are safe to go down the toilet.
Manufacturers will need to meet clear testing criteria to carry the new label. Water Services Association of Australia executive director Adam Lovell said the standard had been many years in the making.
"One of the first of its kind internationally, it is the result of ground-breaking collaboration between manufacturers, water utilities, peak bodies and consumer groups," Mr Lovell said.
"The standard is already receiving attention with other countries expressing interest in adopting it.
"WSAA and the urban water industry in Australia and New Zealand have been concerned about the contribution of wet wipes products to pipe blockages for some time. The issue became even more serious during the COVID-19 pandemic, with our members reporting increases in blockages with people flushing materials never intended to go down the toilet - like paper towel.
"The message from the water industry has always been - only flush the 3 Ps (pee, poo and toilet paper)."
