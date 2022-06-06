The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers ready to attack second half of Ballarat and District season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON A ROLL: Warrnambool Rangers, captained by Josh Bourke (pictured), has won its last five games. Picture: Meg Saultry

Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says its recent opportunity to play under lights in Ballarat will benefit the team come finals time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.