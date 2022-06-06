Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says a recent opportunity to play under lights in Ballarat will benefit the team come finals time.
Playing in torrid conditions on Saturday night, the Rangers' 7-2 win over fifth-placed Victoria Park kept them inside the Ballarat and District Soccer Association top four at the midway point of the season.
"We always try and make the most of (prime time games), simply because we know when it comes to finals time each final is played in Ballarat under lights," Pyke said.
With scores levelled 1-1 at half time, the Rangers roared home with six second-half goals. Goaklkeeper Jordan Whitton impressed with a number of saves, with Pyke also crediting the work of forwards Isaac Welsh, Ryan Bail and Keegan Picken.
The Rangers enter the league-wide bye confident they can keep momentum going.
"We've played everyone once," Pyke said. "So to be sitting inside the top four, have a good win streak behind us, we're building momentum and it's looking promising."
Warrnambool Rangers welcome Maryborough to Jones Oval on June 19.
In the South West Victoria Football Association, Portland Panthers knocked off division one men's side Stawell, 3-2, while Vicky Hughson kicked three goals for Warrnambool Wolves women's team in its win against Port Fairy.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
