The Standard

Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria battle house fire in Garvoc

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cause of house fire being investigated

The cause of a house fire in Garvoc on Monday morning is being investigated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.