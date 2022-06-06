Cause of house fire being investigated

The cause of a house fire in Garvoc on Monday morning is being investigated.
A spokesman said the Country Fire Authority arrived at the Baxter Street property at 9.15am to find the house fully engulfed.
The spokesman said seven CFA units attended and with assistance from Fire Rescue Victoria, crews had the fire marked safe in about 30 minutes.
"The cause of the fire is being investigated," he said.
The spokesman said all persons from the home were accounted for.
The CFA, via VicEmergency, issued a community message around 9.50am that smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
