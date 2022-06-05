Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a 100 per cent guarantee of showers, the chance of a thunderstorm and possible hail.
Winds will be south-westerly 30 to 35 km/h tending westerly 25 to 40 km/h early in the morning then decreasing to 20 to 25 km/h in the late evening.
There is a sheep graziers alert. Farmers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected during Monday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions. The west coast is also subject to a strong marine wind warning.
Snow will fall above 900 metres and Gippsland has a severe weather warning in place.
At 6.30am it was 8.5 degrees, felt like 1.9 and since 9am yesterday we've had 3.2mm of rain.
A low pressure system crossing southern parts of Tasmania directs a strong westerly air stream over Victorian waters.
The low will continue to move eastwards and be situated over the southern Tasman Sea by late today.
A cold front associated with the low will cross the Bass Strait on Tuesday, while a very slow-moving high becomes established south of WA.
For the week ahead, we're expecting rain every day up to and including Sunday, with six to 10mm Tuesday and then a couple of millimetres each day until the end of the weekend.
Monday will be a cool with a top of about 12 degrees in Warrnambool, with a similar top in Heywood and Portland.
Casterton and Mortlake are looking at 11 degrees, Hamilton, Colac and Ararat 10 and Port Fairy a balmy 13.
On Wednesday and Thursday Warrnambool's top will only be a slightly better 13, Friday and Saturday 14 and Sunday back to 12.
Long-time senior journalist
