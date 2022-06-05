The Standard

For the week ahead, we're expecting rain every day up to and including Sunday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 9:07pm
Bleak: It was that dark at 6.50am there was only the slightest shadow of the church looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. It's going to be cool and rain every day this week.

Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a 100 per cent guarantee of showers, the chance of a thunderstorm and possible hail.

