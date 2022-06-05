Plastic bags to be phased out at major supermarket...again

WOOLWORTHS Supermarkets is among two major retailers to stop selling reusable plastic shopping bags.
The bags will be removed by the end of June next year.
The announcement was made ahead of World Environment Day, held on June 5, and would see more than 9000 tonnes of plastic removed from circulation annually.
Eight in every 10 Woolworths customers already bring their own bags when they shop.
The retailer encourages customers to bring their own bags to boost sustainability, rather than buying them in store.
Woolworths' paper bags made from 70 per cent recycled paper will remain available to those who need them.
Removal of the plastic shopping bags will be phased out gradually state-by-state.
Plastic bags to carry fruit and vegetables will remain in the produce department while supermarket explored more sustainable options.
Woolworths' reusable plastic bags were introduced in 2018 following the removal of single use plastic bags.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
