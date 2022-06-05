Workshops to nurture healthy thinking after a tough two years

TWO free COVID-19 pandemic recovery resilience workshops are being held for Corangamite shire for residents with a psychologist.
The sessions will be hosted by clinical and forensic psychologist David Cherry and will focus on developing good behaviour habits and thinking habits.
Corangamite Mayor Ruth Gstrein encouraged residents to attend a session to reclaim their positivity and optimism. "If you feel like the pandemic has been a long and draining experience, you're not alone," Cr Gstrein said.
She said the workshops provided skills to notice when you or others weren't coping and how to support them. The sessions will be held at Lismore Recreation Reserve on June 22 and Terang Civil Hall on June 23, from 6-8pm. Registrations are via Eventbrite.
