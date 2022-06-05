The Standard

Free workshops for Corangamite Shire residents with psychologist David Cherry

Updated June 5 2022 - 8:07am, first published 7:43am
Workshops to nurture healthy thinking after a tough two years

TWO free COVID-19 pandemic recovery resilience workshops are being held for Corangamite shire for residents with a psychologist.

