Dennington coach Sue Fleming says she is proud of her side's ability to hold on and secure a vital win on Saturday against Russells Creek.
The Dogs consolidated their fifth-placed spot on the A grade table with a three-goal win, 41-38 after the Creekers surged home.
"It was sort of all over the shop, we were going alright and Russells Creek clawed it back, so it ended up being a nail biter in the end," she said.
"We got up, so that's all that matters. It was critical for us, we've got another big game coming up next week so it's what we needed."
Fleming pointed to the group's added maturity as one of the most pleasing aspects of the stirring win.
"I think the fact we did hold on was the best part, in previous weeks we've probably let it slip - we had a couple of girls out so we had to play a few out of position so it was nice to see us pull together as a team. It was ugly, but we got there," she said.
The Dogs mentor heaped praised on Ruby Wright's performance, labelling it a 'blinder' of a game despite being hampered by injury.
"She hurt her ankle in the first quarter, she was on fire so she came off for a quarter and strapped it, iced it and was strong when she came back on," she said.
