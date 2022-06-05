The Standard

Dennington consolidates fifth spot on WDFNL A grade table with narrow win

By Nick Creely
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:17am
HAPPY COACH: Dennington coach Sue Fleming says it is vital the Dogs keep winning. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dennington coach Sue Fleming says she is proud of her side's ability to hold on and secure a vital win on Saturday against Russells Creek.

