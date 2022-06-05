Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson expects to be back next week against South Rovers as his side continues to keep in touch with the top two of the Warrnambool and District league.
The Creekers leader has missed the past two matches, including Saturday's hard-fought win against Dennington, 16.18 (114) to 6.6 (42) but says he is ready and raring to go.
"I probably could have played (against Dennington), but I thought it'd be best to give it another week," he said.
"It gave another young lad an opportunity to have a go so it worked out well."
Herbertson said the win on Saturday - which included a haul of nine from Daniel Nicholson - was certainly not easy.
"Dennington started well and we probably didn't capitalise on a lot of forward entries, we played the wrong side of the ground too," he said.
"It probably cost us some scoring opportunities but as the day went on the ball went in our favour which is good.
"Everyone played their role again so it's great to see, especially having Taylem (Wason) out, myself and a few other senior boys. The guys coming in keep playing their role, and so it just puts a lot of pressure (selection wise) on Danny and I.
"We've got that depth, which is what you want as a coach."
Nicholson, who dined out in a dominant performance up forward, was exceptional according to the coach.
"He said to me early, 'I feel a bit washed up these days', but he's definitely not," he said.
"He got 9.4 so it was impressive, and that included five in the final quarter."
