Portland ball-winner Jamieson Ballantyne's strong NAB League form continued on Saturday, with the 19-year-old contributing strongly in GWV Rebels' 12-point loss to the Dandenong Stingrays at Shepley Oval.
The Footscray VFL-listed midfielder collected 17 disposals and seven inside 50s against the Stingrays as he continues to stay under consideration by AFL clubs.
South Warrnambool product Will White had some bright moments with 15 disposals.
"He had a pretty good game, he was impressive," Rebels coach David Loader said of Ballantyne.
"Young Will White also tries hard all the time, he's a good little trier and was quite solid all day for us."
It was challenging, they're tough to beat down there but we had our chances.- David Loader
Other Hampden league prospects on Saturday, Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (22 disposals), Hamilton's Vincent Huf (19 disposals, seven tackles) and Koroit's Tom Baulch (17 disposals) all found plenty of the footy.
Debutant Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles) enjoyed a solid game in the loss, gathering nine disposals.
Loader said the Rebels battled valiantly against the Stingrays but lamented wasted opportunities and a slow start in tough conditions in the 12.16 (88) to 11.10 (76) loss.
"It was challenging, they're tough to beat down there but we had our chances," he said.
"We probably walked away pretty disappointed that we didn't get the win, we had a couple of missed opportunities.
"Barring about 10 minutes of football for the day, we felt we controlled most of the game - there was a really strong wind to one end and Dandenong came out and kicked five goals pretty quickly.
"We got back to 10 points late in the game and flew home, we had our chances but couldn't get over the line."
The Rebels will host the Oakleigh Chargers in round 10 at MARS Stadium on Saturday, June 18.
