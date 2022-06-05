The Standard

GWV Rebels fall short in NAB League to Dandenong Stingrays as several Hampden league prospects impress

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG PERFORMANCE: Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne impressed on Saturday for the GWV Rebels. Picture: Luke Hemer

Portland ball-winner Jamieson Ballantyne's strong NAB League form continued on Saturday, with the 19-year-old contributing strongly in GWV Rebels' 12-point loss to the Dandenong Stingrays at Shepley Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.