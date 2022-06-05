The Standard

Katie O'Keefe stars in Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V win against Bellarine

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EFFECTIVE: Katie O'Keefe scored 22 points for the Mermaids against the Storm. Picture: Chris Doheny

WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids enter the Big V bye round in winning form and with their playoff aspirations in tack.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.