WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids enter the Big V bye round in winning form and with their playoff aspirations in tack.
The Mermaids meshed offence with defence in dismantling Bellarine Storm on the road on Saturday night.
Katie O'Keefe (22 points) played a shutdown role on Storm import Charlotte Armstrong, limiting her to four points, while the team drained 41 points off the bench.
Coach Lee Primmer said the 94-48 win - their sixth in 11 games - reflected the Mermaids' goals going into the game.
"We went in with a plan to try and hold them to 50 points and try and ignite our offence from our defence and we achieved that plan," he said.
"We hit some shots and shot the ball at 53 per cent and about 57 per cent outside the three (point line)."
Primmer said the Mermaids had been striving to score more points off the bench as a way to stretch opposition.
The seven on the bench - Molly McKinnon (11 points), Cigi Lual (six), Molly McLaren (six), Keele Hillas (six), Louise Brown (five), Paiyton Noonan (five) and Ava Bishop (one) - all hit the scoreboard, as did the five starters.
O'Keefe led the way while Amy Wormald (nine), Matilda Sewell (eight), Olivia Fuller (seven) and Mia Mills (seven) all contributed.
"If you're getting 41 off your bench, you're going well," Primmer said.
"I could see it was always going to come but it was just when. It was good to get everyone on the floor and everyone got some good minutes, it was a really good win."
Lual was playing her third game back from injury with Primmer pleased with her output.
"You could see glimpses (of her best form) last night for sure," he said.
"She adds a bit of spark and a little bit of something unpredictable. She is an energiser off the bench."
The Mermaids, who have fluctuated between second and fifth on the ladder in recent weeks, such is the evenness of the competition, will play Bellarine at the Arc after the bye.
Primmer has warned his side of becoming complacent.
"I am sure their coach will make adjustments to try and get an upset and get a win against us," he said.
"We can't just think what we did last night will get it done the next time.
"I think Katie is unavailable for the next game, I think she's in Queensland, so we will be without her.
"Our best player of the previous two weeks in Matilda Sewell only played 15 minutes last night so she could easily play more minutes and make an impact."
Warrnambool Seahawks will enter the break on the back of an 86-68 road loss to Shepparton Gators.
James Mitchell (15 points) and Ollie Bidmade (14) top-scored for the Seahawks, who were out-scored in all four quarters.
They were without experienced duo Tim Gainey and Sam Byron. The Seahawks have a 7-7 win-loss record and host Bellarine after the bye weekend.
