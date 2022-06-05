THE all powerful training combination of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace produced its 99th Melbourne metropolitan winner for the 2021-22 racing season at Flemington on Saturday.
Maserartie Bay, trained by Victoria's leading trainers and ridden by Jamie Kah, defeated Pesto to win a $130,000 race over 2520 metres.
Advertisement
With the racing season due to finish on July 31, Maher and Eustace have an unassailable lead over Anthony and Sam Freedman who are in second place with 43.5 metro winners.
Maher gave credit to his stable staff for the outstanding results.
"It's been a team effort," the Winslow-training export said.
"We're lucky to have a great team across our training operations who work tirelessly to get winning results for the stable. It's very rewarding to get winners, not only for our owners but for all our staff.
"I've also got to acknowledge the winning ride by Jamie. She's riding in great form. It's always great to have her ride our horses in races."
Maher said he thought Maserarite Bay would run well in Saturday's contest after a poor run in the Warrnambool Cup at his last start.
"Maserartie Bay just never handled the heavy track at Warrnambool," he said.
"I was prepared to forget that run. It took a bit of time for Maserartie Bay to come through his Warrnambool Cup run but he showed with his win at Flemington he's back to his good form.
"We're thinking of setting Maserartie Bay for the Flemington Cup at Flemington on July 16. It's a 2800-metre race and should be right up his alley.
"It will allow Maserartie Bay to have a bit of a freshen up before that race.
The five-year-old took his stake earnings to more then $430,000 when he registered his eighth win on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.