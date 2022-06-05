Kolora-Noorat is bubbling nicely behind the scenes, winning games of football and waiting for its opportunity to strike at the right time of the season.
The fifth-placed Power brushed aside Old Collegians, 16.12 (108) to 2.5 (17) at home on Saturday, with coach Nick Bourke describing the performance as one of the most complete so far this season.
Advertisement
"We were really pleased after the game - we spoke about putting four quarters together prior to the game," he said.
"Throughout this season we've probably been playing in patches but not put together four quarters, and I felt like we did that (against the Warriors)."
The Power mentor said despite facing challenges so far this season, his group has unearthed players and more importantly depth.
"We've been challenged, that's for sure with injuries and COVID and all of that. But it's given us the opportunity to blood some kids and they've all had some really big moments," he said.
"It'll hold us in good stead heading into the back-end of the year, knowing we've got a full squad to call upon whenever they're needed."
Bourke slotted three, drifting forward with some unavailable players, defender Ryan O'Connor was a standout and Sam Kenna had a massive influence with two goals.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said the Warriors did plenty right but were let down by basic skill errors.
"We lost a couple of our prime-movers through illness and injury so that hurt but we made too many skill errors," he said.
"We were more competitive in the second half and while the scoreboard didn't quite reflect it, we were pretty even in terms of some key indicators.
"We made mistakes in key areas of the ground and it cost us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.