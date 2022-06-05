The Standard

Cobden coach Dan Casey praises team's growth against Hampden league contender

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDING TALL: Christian Koroneos is among Cobden's on-field leaders. Picture: Chris Doheny

COBDEN is taking belief into its clash against Terang Mortlake after outscoring a Hampden league flag contender in two quarters on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.