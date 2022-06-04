Billed as the blockbuster of the season, Nirranda's clash with Panmure certainly didn't disappoint.
From a football purists' perspective, the top-of-the-table contest in the Warrnambool and District league between the Blues and Bulldogs had everything - hard tackles, big marks, moments of desperation and all laced together with enough class and panache to provide those 'wow' moments.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs, in the end, held on to register a memorable 20-point win in bitterly cold conditions, 11.9 (75) to 7.13 (55), with proud coach Chris Bant lauding his side for their work rate and willingness to play for each other.
"I'm really proud, I asked for effort and work rate and going into the game I thought both teams are at a similar level but I thought the team that works the hardest would win, but that's not to say they didn't work hard," he told The Standard.
"In the last four weeks we've had wins of almost 100 points, so we hadn't had that physical pressure, and that's a non-negotiable coming down here (to Nirranda), so I was thrilled we were able to adjust and handle the pressure.
"We stepped up against a good team. It gives us plenty of confidence that if we can play at that level we can beat anyone."
The Bulldogs always held a somewhat comfortable lead throughout the afternoon, with one element of their game standing up - the ability to change angles, by hand or foot, and open the game up when possible.
Despite the Blues closing the 29-point deficit in the third term down to single digits, the Bulldogs always seemingly had the answers, converting brilliantly when going inside 50 and stretching the home team's backline.
"The ball's hard to get, especially against good sides, so when you do get it, you want to use it as best you can," Bant said.
"We've worked a lot on our ball movement to try and get that to the level of the top teams, and a couple of our recruits have been really good in that too.
"Everyone is playing as a team which is really good. They're a pleasure to coach, anything I ask of them I know they'll do the best they can."
Bant slotted four himself, providing a presence up forward and was typically accurate in front of goal, while impressive defender Noah Keane, Matt Colbert, the experienced Louis Kew and youngster Jacob Moloney excelled for the Bulldogs.
Tyler Murnane was also lively with two goals.
Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness said his side wasted opportunities going forward and would learn from the rare loss, which still leaves the team in first position on the ladder.
"We were just unable to convert and made some pretty poor errors, but credit to Panmure for the pressure they brought and they were able to finish off well and put us to the sword a little bit," he said.
"We'll take a bit from it - it wasn't the worst game we've played by any stretch, we just let ourselves down with skill errors and failing to finish off our work.
Advertisement
"It costs us in the end."
Danny Craven worked hard through the midfield for the Blues, while Dylan Lees continued his fine season with another four majors.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.